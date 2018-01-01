Convey™ is your secret weapon for keeping in touch with the most valuable people in your life. Turn static contacts into live, dynamic connections so once you’re in touch, you’re always in touch.
Always up-to-date and accurate
your connections are instantly updated as soon as their information changes
No more business card or data entry
with quick and easy contact sharing, your time is yours again
Share with anyone, anywhere, anytime
your digital business cards are always at your fingertips
Convey™ is your secret weapon for keeping in touch with the most valuable people in your life. Turn static contacts into live, dynamic connections so once you’re in touch, you’re always in touch.
Always up-to-date and accurate
your connections are instantly updated as soon as their information changes
No more business card or data entry
with quick and easy contact sharing, your time is yours again
Share with anyone, anywhere, anytime
your digital business cards are always at your fingertips
More. Valuable. Connections.
More.
Valuable.
Connections.
Convey is coming to Android™!
Sign up to receive updates and get early access.
The easiest and most powerful tool to stay connected with the people who matter most.
Live Connections
Connect with anyone quickly and easily, and their info will always be up-to-date.
Multiple Cards
Create and share cards for every part of your busy life.
Send
Send cards to anyone, even if they don’t have Convey.
Instant Share
Share cards with other Convey users in an instant.
Live Connections
Connect with anyone quickly and easily, and their info will always be up-to-date.
Never wonder again if you have someone’s latest information. Convey automatically updates if there is a change.
Live Connections
Connect with anyone quickly and easily, and their info will always be up-to-date.
Never wonder again if you have someone’s latest information. Convey automatically updates if there is a change.
Multiple Cards
Create and share multiple cards for every part of your busy life.
Create as many cards as you need to build your networks and stay up-to-date with your coworkers, clients, friends, family, volunteer networks, and more. Share exactly the info you want with exactly who you want.
Multiple Cards
Create and share multiple cards for every part of your busy life.
Create as many cards as you need to build your networks and stay up-to-date with your coworkers, clients, friends, family, volunteer networks, and more. Share exactly the info you want with exactly who you want.
Send
Send cards to anyone, even if they don’t have Convey.
Sharing cards is simple and easy. Whether the other person has Convey or not, they‘ll get your information fast.
Send
Send cards to anyone, even if they don’t have Convey.
Sharing cards is simple and easy. Whether the other person has Convey or not, they‘ll get your information fast.
Instant Share
Share cards with other Convey users in an instant.
Convey‘s patent-pending technology will allow you to instantly connect with the press of a button.
Instant Share
Share cards with other Convey users in an instant.
Convey‘s patent-pending technology will allow you to instantly connect with the press of a button.